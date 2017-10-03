Albert Lea exploring options for when Mayo Clinic consolidates to Austin

The City of Albert Lea has taken its first step in exploring the idea of its own hospital after the Mayo Clinic consolidation to Austin.

Albert Lea has signed a contract with Quorum Health Resources LLC to assess the viability of a full-service acute care hospital in Albert Lea.

The assessment will include an analysis of the financial and operational performance of the hospital as well as an analysis of the market conditions for sustainability.

The analysis is expected to be completed in 45 to 60 days.

The cost is being evenly shared between the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, and the Save Our Hospital organization.