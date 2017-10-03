Albert Lea exploring options for when Mayo Clinic consolidates to Austin

The name is unforgettable in Minnesota. Bert Blyleven, the Twins Hall of Fame pitcher. But, Bert's son - Todd Blyleven - can't forget the horror he saw in Las Vegas.More >>
The City of Albert Lea has taken its first step in exploring the idea of its own hospital after the Mayo Clinic consolidation to Austin.More >>
Stevie Awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, team achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help create and drive best places to work.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
As the nation continues to mourn the victim's of the Las Vegas shooting, a chance for people to come together in Rochester to promote peace.More >>
The National Institutes of Health has renewed one of Mayo Clinic's largest government research grants.More >>
After five weeks of football Triton's Hunter Jennings has rushed for nearly 800 yards, but that's just a slice of what the Snakes Senior accomplished last week.More >>
Campus visits have been scheduled for the four finalists in the search for the next president of Iowa State University.More >>
In Puerto Rico, piles of debris still litter the roads, as most of the U.S. territory remains without power. Seeing the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Maria, a Rochester barber decided to help. On Sunday, Javier Ortiz-Thomas celebrated the first day of business at his barber shop at 1112 9th St. NE in Rochester. Not only did he spend all day cutting people's hair, he was collecting supplies for storm victims in Puerto Rico.More >>
An after-party in Southwest Rochester almost turned deadly after multiple people suffered an overdose early Saturday morning. Police believe it was caused by cocaine that was laced with opioid.More >>
Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Philip Aurich was among the more than 500 wounded in the attack Sunday night, according to his alma mater, Concordia Academy in Roseville. At least 59 people were killed. Aurich is in critical condition at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Aurich graduated in 1999 from Concordia Academy, where his fat...More >>
A Stewartville family and friends were in Las Vegas over the weekend, celebrating a family member's birthday. Some of them were at the concert when the shooting started. The Grisim family is well-known in Stewartville. They have been operating the school bus system for a long time. This weekend, 23 of them flew out to Vegas to celebrate their great-aunt's 90th birthday.More >>
