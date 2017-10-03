Athlete of the Week: Triton's Hunter Jennings

After five weeks of football Triton's Hunter Jennings has rushed for nearly 800 yards, but that's just a slice of what the Snakes Senior accomplished last week.

The Triton Cobras rolled to their fourth win of the season on Friday, scoring nine touchdowns and beating Dover-Eyota 63-20. Scoring seven of those touchdowns, and setting a new school record, was running back Hunter Jennings.

"I didn't even know that record existed to be honest. So I got to half, and people were like "you beat the record," and I was like 'Oh, i didn't know that,'" Jennings said.

Friday night, Jennings ran through the Dover-Eyota defense like a red light, rushing eight times for 134 yards and four touchdowns while also catching five passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

"Obviously, he's an impact player for us. I mean, he's done everything in the offseason and in the season that he can possibly do to be the best player and teammate he can possibly be," said Triton Head Football Coach Don Henderson.

When you're as successful as Jennings has been, your opponents will let you know. But, Jennings has no time for any of the opponent's chirping.

"You hear a lot of trash talk. After I have a good run or something, I just get up, hand the ball to the ref, and walk away. I just let my run show that your trash talk has nothing against me," Jennings said.

"He's focused on what he needs to do and what the team needs to do. He doesn't have time for that 'b-s'. He's just going to play football and play it hard," Coach Henderson said.

Jennings is not just a force on the offensive side of the ball, Friday night, he also had a 22 yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, and he blocked two punts.

"My mentality is I want what's best. So, I want to show what I'm made of type thing and I want to show the most I can do type thing. I want everyone to see that I'm putting everything out on the plate to offer.