4 finalists for president set to visit Iowa State campus

Campus visits have been scheduled for the four finalists in the search for the next president of Iowa State University.

The Des Moines Register reports that the first person is set to be in Ames on Monday, the fourth on Oct. 12. Their identities are being kept secret until a day before their visits.

Officials say 64 people applied to the job, which was left vacant when Steven Leath left to take the top job at Auburn University in Alabama. Benjamin Allen, a former Iowa State provost and past president of the University of Northern Iowa, has been interim president in Ames.

The finalists are scheduled to answer questions from students, staff, alumni and others during one-hour public forums. Live video of each forum will be available at www.presidentsearch.iastate.edu .