Rochester barber gives free haircuts for donations to help Puerto Rico

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

In Puerto Rico, piles of debris still litter the roads, as most of the U.S. territory remains without power. Seeing the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Maria, a Rochester barber decided to help.

On Sunday, Javier Ortiz-Thomas celebrated the first day of business at his barber shop at 1112 9th St. NE in Rochester. Not only did he spend all day cutting people's hair, he was collecting supplies for storm victims in Puerto Rico.

"It's about common sense. I mean, you have to do something positive. That's the way you have to do it," said Ortiz-Thomas, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico and has two sons living there.

Anyone who dropped off supplies at Ortiz-Thomas' barbershop Sunday got a free haircut or a certificate to redeem for a haircut in the future. So throughout the day, many residents donated bottles of water, towels, diapers and other items -- way more than Ortiz-Thomas had expected.

"There's no word for that," said Ortiz-Thomas. "I'm overwhelmed about all this because I was thinking in my mind I was only going to do one pallet. Now, people come down, making donations, and now they show me the humanity of people that really want to help. And that blows my mind at this point."

Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 20. At least 16 people were killed, and Moody Analytics estimates the storm caused up to $95 billion in damage.

"I was scared because I knew inside my heart that category 4 or 5 is something so devastating," said Ortiz-Thomas. "And especially on an island, it's only 100 miles long, 35 miles wide, so I knew it was going to be devastating."

Puerto Rico's governor said Monday that about a quarter of the island will regain power by next month. NBC News reports only about 40 percent of Puerto Ricans have cellphone service.

Ortiz-Thomas is having trouble communicating with his sons in Puerto Rico. Fortunately, he said they were not hurt. But one of his son's mother-in-law lost her home.

"It technically is wiped out. It's no home," Ortiz-Thomas said. 

About 8,000 Puerto Ricans remain in 139 shelters on the island, according to NBC News. With that in mind, Ortiz-Thomas wants to continue looking for ways to help his homeland

"Now, I'm hungry for more so if [there's] somebody I can help, yeah, why not," he said.

