Mayo Civic Center reviewing security protocols after Las Vegas shooting

With the Mayo Civic Center being a hub for concerts and events, staff there are reflecting on safety in the wake of Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas.

The Civic Center says its security often depends on the type of event, but it always has some kind of security presence, including checking bags. 

At some events, there will be a metal detector. 

The Civic Center says it has a good relationship with Rochester Police, who sometimes sends officers to help at events. 

And though the center hasn't had any big issues with safety, the center's managing director says staff are always reviewing security protocols. 

"We have more means perhaps to control the entrance points and obviously without the ability to come in from overhead, we're a little more secure just inherently," said Andy Krogstad, Managing Director of the Civic Center. "But we want to make sure again the patrons are safe so we're always reviewing our policies and procedures."

The Mayo Civic Center says all of its staff have gone through active shooter training. 

