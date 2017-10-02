Mayo Civic Center reviewing security protocols after Las Vegas shooting

In Puerto Rico, piles of debris still litter the roads, as most of the U.S. territory remains without power. Seeing the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Maria, a Rochester barber decided to help. On Sunday, Javier Ortiz-Thomas celebrated the first day of business at his barber shop at 1112 9th St. NE in Rochester. Not only did he spend all day cutting people's hair, he was collecting supplies for storm victims in Puerto Rico.More >>
With the Mayo Civic Center being a hub for concerts and events, staff there are reflecting on safety in the wake of Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas. The Civic Center says its security often depends on the type of event, but it always has some kind of security presence, including checking bags. At some events, there will be a metal detector.More >>
Mayo Clinic research shows that some doctors are avoiding mental health care from burnout or other emotional issues due to concern for their license.More >>
State officials say the Minnesota River is "unhealthy." The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said it surveyed all 338 miles of the Minnesota River, starting in Big Stone Lake and ending in St. Paul where the Minnesota and the Mississippi Rivers meet. Too many sediments, nutrients, bacteria, and increased water flow are the MPCA's main concerns.More >>
A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Philip Aurich was among the more than 500 wounded in the attack Sunday night, according to his alma mater, Concordia Academy in Roseville. At least 59 people were killed. Aurich is in critical condition at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Aurich graduated in 1999 from Concordia Academy, where his fat...More >>
A Stewartville family and friends were in Las Vegas over the weekend, celebrating a family member's birthday. Some of them were at the concert when the shooting started. The Grisim family is well-known in Stewartville. They have been operating the school bus system for a long time. This weekend, 23 of them flew out to Vegas to celebrate their great-aunt's 90th birthday.More >>
A gofundme page is created to help the families of the Las Vegas Shooting. At the time this story was posted, the page had raised $1.03 million.More >>
An after-party in Southwest Rochester almost turned deadly after multiple people suffered an overdose early Saturday morning. Police believe it was caused by cocaine that was laced with opioid.More >>
Senator Carla Nelson (R - Rochester) is running for Congress. Nelson made the official announcement Monday morning at a campaign rally held at Textile Care Services in Rochester. The three-year senator cut the rally short due to the mass shooting in Las Vegas. "We need to think of the victims, the families, those who are healing, many injured in last night's violence," she said during her less than 10-minute speech.More >>
Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.More >>
An after-party in Southwest Rochester almost turned deadly after multiple people suffered an overdose early Saturday morning. Police believe it was caused by cocaine that was laced with opioid.More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>
Three people from Germany are dead following a car crash on I-90 in Monroe County on Sunday night.More >>
A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
We are closely following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Watch NewsCenter Today for the latest. Here's a live report from NBC News :More >>
A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Philip Aurich was among the more than 500 wounded in the attack Sunday night, according to his alma mater, Concordia Academy in Roseville. At least 59 people were killed. Aurich is in critical condition at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Aurich graduated in 1999 from Concordia Academy, where his fat...More >>
