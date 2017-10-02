Stewartville family 'OK' after Las Vegas shooting

A photo of the Grisim family and others was posted to a Facebook page on September 30th.

A Stewartville family and friends were in Las Vegas over the weekend, celebrating a family member's birthday. Some of them were at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival concert when the shooting started.

The Grisim family is well-known in Stewartville. They have been operating the school bus system for a long time.

This weekend, 23 of them flew out to Vegas to celebrate their great-aunt's 90th birthday. Some of them were at the Country Music Festival when the shooter began his attack Sunday night.

They ran from the scene and were able to get away. Corey Grisim tells KTTC everyone from Minnesota is okay, though some family members suffered minor injuries.

Corey said it's the worst thing he has ever experienced.