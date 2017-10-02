Gofundme account created for victims of Las Vegas Shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gofundme account created for victims of Las Vegas Shooting

A gofundme page is created to help the families of the Las Vegas Shooting.

At the time this story was posted, the page had raised $1.03 million. The page's goal is $2 million.

The page was created around 8 a.m. on Monday.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

