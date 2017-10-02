Four people suffer overdose at "After-Party" in SW Rochester

An after-party in Southwest Rochester almost turned deadly after multiple people suffered an overdose early Saturday morning.

Police believe it was caused by cocaine that was laced with an opioid. Officers said four people were unconscious when they arrived to a home on the 1200 block of 6th street Southwest Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

The after-party was hosted by a 30-year-old man who owns the home.

The victims, who are under the age of 30, were found in the basement.The victims recovered after Narcan was used to to relieve them.

Police are still investigating.