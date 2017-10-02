Slide Show: Deadly Las Vegas concert shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Slide Show: Deadly Las Vegas concert shooting

Posted:
(AP) -

Here are images from the shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left at least 50 dead and more than 400 injured in what's being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Images are provided by the Associated Press.

