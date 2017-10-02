Police: Two men robbed at gun point after calling for prostitutes

Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.

Rochester Police said Friday night a 16 and 22-year-old men were visiting from the United Arab Emirates when they contacted a number for prostitution services.

The two said a man with a handgun came into the room after two women arrived at their room at 2nd Street Inn and Suites.

The man left after taking $287 in cash and pistol whipping one of the victims.