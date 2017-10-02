Police: Two men robbed at gun point after calling for prostitute - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police: Two men robbed at gun point after calling for prostitutes

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.

Rochester Police said Friday night a 16 and 22-year-old men were visiting from the United Arab Emirates when they contacted a number for prostitution services.

The two said a man with a handgun came into the room after two women arrived at their room at 2nd Street Inn and Suites.

The man left after taking $287 in cash and pistol whipping one of the victims.

