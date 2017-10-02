Three men arrested in connection to SE Rochester stabbing - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Three men arrested in connection to SE Rochester stabbing

Posted:
From left to right: Jonathan Jensen, Nicholas Link, and Jeremy Ryan From left to right: Jonathan Jensen, Nicholas Link, and Jeremy Ryan
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Three men are behind bars after a stabbing in southeast Rochester.

Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing. Police said around 11:30 p.m. Link was brought to Mayo Clinic St. Marys after getting stabbed in the forearm. He suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the incident started as a verbal argument and many people were under the influence of drugs. Link was arrested because there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Police are still investigating. 

