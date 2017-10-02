Minnesota and Iowa lawmakers share prayers for Vegas shooting victims

As we learn more about the tragedy unfolding in Las Vegas, we're hearing from lawmakers across the country.

U.S. Senator Al Franken said on twitter, "A tragedy occurred in #LasVegas last night. My heart is with the families who lost loved ones and those who were injured in horrific attack."

Congressman Tim Walz has also released a statement on Twitter. He said, "Heartbroken by all the news coming out of Las Vegas. Thankful for the brave first responders. Keep the victims and their families in your prayers."

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar offered prayers and hearts in her statement. It said, "The victims of this terrible shooting, their families, & the people of Las Vegas are in our prayers & hearts today."

In Iowa, lawmakers are also offering condolences. On Twitter, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said, "Praying for the victims + their families of the Las Vegas shooting."

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst said this on Twitter. "My prayers are with all of the victims in # LasVegas and their loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence."