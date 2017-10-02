Final 2018 health insurance rates to be announced Monday by MNsu - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Final 2018 health insurance rates to be announced Monday by MNsure

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota Department of Commerce officials along with MNsure, will be announcing final 2018 rates for the individual health insurance market Monday.

Preliminary rates announced earlier this summer indicated most rates would stay the same or slightly decrease, thanks to the reinsurance program passed by the state legislature this year and just approved for federal funds last week.

Those early rates could change, but rates announced Monday are final for 2018 and cannot be moved. 

Open enrollment begins in less than a month, on November 1st. 

