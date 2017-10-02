Three dead following crash on I-90 near Sparta, Wisconsin

Three people from Germany are dead following a car crash on I-90 in Monroe County on Sunday night.

According to our sister station WXOW, the crash happened around 7:25 p.m on 1-90 westbound near Sparta. Preliminary investigations indicate that a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound when it stuck a deer and stopped or significantly slowed down in the lane of traffic. A semi unit crashed into the back of the passenger vehicle, pushing it into the northbound ditch before continuing westbound and overturning in the north shoulder.

All three occupants of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The Wisconsin State patrol said they were from Germany. Two of them were 20-year-old women. Officials say those two were not wearing seat belts. The third was a 22-year-old woman who was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semi unit, 46-year-old Ivica Modrustic of Missouri, was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta for non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting agencies included Sparta EMS, Sparta Fire Department, Monroe Highway Department, and Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Identification of the victims is being withheld pending notification of their families.