Three dead following crash on I-90 near Sparta, Wisconsin

Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.More >>
Two foreign men said they are never coming back to America after allegedly getting robbed in Rochester.More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>
Provisions tucked into a Republican bill relaxing Wisconsin's concealed carry would allow felons and domestic abuse suspects to possess antique firearms.More >>
Provisions tucked into a Republican bill relaxing Wisconsin's concealed carry would allow felons and domestic abuse suspects to possess antique firearms.More >>
As we learn more about the tragedy unfolding in Las Vegas, we're hearing from lawmakers across the country.More >>
As we learn more about the tragedy unfolding in Las Vegas, we're hearing from lawmakers across the country.More >>
Three people from Germany are dead following a car crash on I-90 in Monroe County on Sunday night.More >>
Three people from Germany are dead following a car crash on I-90 in Monroe County on Sunday night.More >>
Minnesota Department of Commerce officials along with MNsure, will be announcing final 2018 rates for the individual health insurance market Monday.More >>
Minnesota Department of Commerce officials along with MNsure, will be announcing final 2018 rates for the individual health insurance market Monday.More >>
A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Several candidates for Minnesota's First Congressional District came to Rochester for a meet and greet event. The group Indivisible Rochester invited all District One Candidates to the event at Peace United Church of Christ. Johnny Akzam, Dan Feehan, Regina Mustafa, Rich Wright, and Vicki Jensen, all Democrats, attended.More >>
Several candidates for Minnesota's First Congressional District came to Rochester for a meet and greet event. The group Indivisible Rochester invited all District One Candidates to the event at Peace United Church of Christ. Johnny Akzam, Dan Feehan, Regina Mustafa, Rich Wright, and Vicki Jensen, all Democrats, attended.More >>
It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles.More >>
It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles.More >>
A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
A Minnesota woman was among concert-goers who fled in panic when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas outdoor country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Three people from Germany are dead following a car crash on I-90 in Monroe County on Sunday night.More >>
Three people from Germany are dead following a car crash on I-90 in Monroe County on Sunday night.More >>
We are closely following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Watch NewsCenter Today for the latest. Here's a live report from NBC News :More >>
We are closely following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Watch NewsCenter Today for the latest. Here's a live report from NBC News :More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>
Rochester Police said Jeremy Ryan, 41, Jonathan Jensen, 31, and Nicholas Link, 37, were arrested in connection to the stabbing.More >>
Posted: Oct 02, 2017 1:50 AM CDTUpdated: Oct 02, 2017 4:41 AM CDT LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local): 2 a.m. A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died. Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festiv...More >>
Posted: Oct 02, 2017 1:50 AM CDTUpdated: Oct 02, 2017 4:41 AM CDT LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local): 2 a.m. A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died. Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festiv...More >>