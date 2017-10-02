Four Downs: Vikings lose game to Detroit 14-7, and possibly Cook for the season

Can football be get more unpredictable this year? After a week where the Vikings offense puts up 34, the next week they only muster seven in a 14-7 loss to Detroit.

1st Down: You know how Case Keenum had a great game last week? Well Sunday afternoon, that wasn't the case. Keenum threw the ball 30 times, completing only 16 passes, for 219 yards, no touchdowns, and luckily no interceptions. All the while, he got sacked twice, included a huge sack on 3rd and goal late in the fourth quarter that led to a turnover on downs one play later.

2nd Down: Although Keenum didn't turn the ball over, wide receiver Adam Thielen did, and at the most inopportune time. With the Vikings on their own 44 yard line, Keenum fired a pass short to Thielen and he advanced to the Detroit 45 for 11 yards, but then fumbled, forced by Glover Quin, and recovered by the Lions and they would kneel it three times to end the game.

3rd Down: The biggest story of the game though was Dalvin Cook. Early in the third quarter, Cook fell to the ground without being touched. Up until that point, Cook had rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries, good for 5.1 yards per carry and one touchdown. When he fell he grabbed his knee and called for trainers immediately. No official report has come just yet, but the Vikings fear it is Cook's ACL and according to NFL Network, based off of the initial diagnosis, it is believed it is a complete tear of his ACL. A potentially sad ending for what was turning out to be a great rookie season for the young Cook.

4th Down: So where do the Vikings go from here? Their defense played great in this game but now they have lost their top playmaker in Cook for potentially the entire year. Luckily the Vikings did sign Latavius Murray in the off-season, but so far this season, he has a whopping 38 yards on 14 attempts. Obviously the lion's share of the workload has gone to Cook, but most likely Murray and Jerick McKinnon will have to try to make up for Cook's absence, and the Vikings have to hope they get Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater back to lead the Vikings air attack.

The Vikings play on Monday Night Football in Week Five, as they head out to Soldier Field in Chicago, where they will play the Chicago Bears at 7:30.