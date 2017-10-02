More than 50 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

We are closely following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Watch NewsCenter Today for the latest. Here's a live report from NBC News :
Several candidates for Minnesota's First Congressional District came to Rochester for a meet and greet event. The group Indivisible Rochester invited all District One Candidates to the event at Peace United Church of Christ. Johnny Akzam, Dan Feehan, Regina Mustafa, Rich Wright, and Vicki Jensen, all Democrats, attended.More >>
It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles.More >>
More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster. The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.More >>
A former middle school principal in Bemidji has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Brandon Bjerknes used social media to convince dozens of girls to send him sexually explicit photos by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Authorities say Bjerknes tried reaching out to dozens of minors, some as young as 12.More >>
Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. The Mankato Free Press reports the original grandstand at Tink Larson Field in Waseca was built in 1938. It burned down in a suspected arson in April 2016. Flooding last fall delayed the project's construction. City Engineer Mark Duchene says construction will start once the building plan is complete.More >>
Ten Spanish-speaking officers from the St. Paul Police Department are going to Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The officers volunteered after the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday asked for help from Spanish-speaking officers from the around the country. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the officers are leaving this weekend.More >>
A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital.More >>
Albert Lea citizens and members of save our hospital rallied against Mayo Clinic's decision to consolidate services from Albert Lea to Austin Saturday afternoon. The protest demonstrated lost trust in Mayo Clinic. Members of Save Our Hospital have been negotiating for 3 months with Mayo Clinic to delay if not stop its decision to transition ICU and Neonatal services from Albert lea to Austin.More >>
Bus riders are evacuated after the bus catches on fire. It happened around noon, Friday on Highway 63 South near the Rochester International Airport exit. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
A former middle school principal in Bemidji has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Brandon Bjerknes used social media to convince dozens of girls to send him sexually explicit photos by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Authorities say Bjerknes tried reaching out to dozens of minors, some as young as 12.More >>
Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.More >>
A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital.More >>
