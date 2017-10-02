More than 50 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

More than 50 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

 We are closely following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Watch NewsCenter Today for the latest. Here's a live report from NBC News :

  • Congressional candidates speak in Rochester

    Several candidates for Minnesota's First Congressional District came to Rochester for a meet and greet event. The group Indivisible Rochester invited all District One Candidates to the event at Peace United Church of Christ.  Johnny Akzam, Dan Feehan, Regina Mustafa, Rich Wright, and Vicki Jensen, all Democrats, attended.  

  • Fredricka the snapping turtle turns 50

    Fredricka, the 50-year-old snapping turtle at her birthday party on Sunday.Fredricka, the 50-year-old snapping turtle at her birthday party on Sunday.

    It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles. 

  • Rochester's Bounce Day puts students, professionals in mock crisis scenarios

    More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster. The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.

  • The Latest: 50 dead, 200 injured in Las Vegas attack

    Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.More >>
  • Agency IDs suspect shot by deputies after chase in Minnesota

    Authorities have identified the North Dakota man who was shot by sheriff's deputies after a chase in western Minnesota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 55-year-old Dean Robert Minnerath of West Fargo was being treated at a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. The agency says Becker County sheriff's Sgt. Dan May and Deputy Daran Borth are on standard administrative leave. The deputies were responding to a 911 call Thursday night about someone threatening to kill peopl...More >>
    It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles. 

  • UPDATE: Bus considered total loss due to fire on Highway 63

    Bus riders are evacuated after the bus catches on fire. It happened around noon, Friday on Highway 63 South near the Rochester International Airport exit. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

  • Three arrested after cocaine, marijuana, and heroin found at NW Rochester home

    Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.  

  • Former assistant principal pleads guilty to child porn

    A former middle school principal in Bemidji has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Brandon Bjerknes used social media to convince dozens of girls to send him sexually explicit photos by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Authorities say Bjerknes tried reaching out to dozens of minors, some as young as 12.

  • Late night vandals ruin community garden

    Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.

  • Minneapolis man doused woman with gas, set on fire

    A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital. 

