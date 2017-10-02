The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in concert shooting

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>
Several candidates for Minnesota's First Congressional District came to Rochester for a meet and greet event. The group Indivisible Rochester invited all District One Candidates to the event at Peace United Church of Christ. Johnny Akzam, Dan Feehan, Regina Mustafa, Rich Wright, and Vicki Jensen, all Democrats, attended.More >>
It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles.More >>
More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster. The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.More >>
A former middle school principal in Bemidji has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Brandon Bjerknes used social media to convince dozens of girls to send him sexually explicit photos by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Authorities say Bjerknes tried reaching out to dozens of minors, some as young as 12.More >>
Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. The Mankato Free Press reports the original grandstand at Tink Larson Field in Waseca was built in 1938. It burned down in a suspected arson in April 2016. Flooding last fall delayed the project's construction. City Engineer Mark Duchene says construction will start once the building plan is complete.More >>
Ten Spanish-speaking officers from the St. Paul Police Department are going to Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The officers volunteered after the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday asked for help from Spanish-speaking officers from the around the country. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the officers are leaving this weekend.More >>
A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital.More >>
Albert Lea citizens and members of save our hospital rallied against Mayo Clinic's decision to consolidate services from Albert Lea to Austin Saturday afternoon. The protest demonstrated lost trust in Mayo Clinic. Members of Save Our Hospital have been negotiating for 3 months with Mayo Clinic to delay if not stop its decision to transition ICU and Neonatal services from Albert lea to Austin.More >>
