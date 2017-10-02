The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in concert shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in concert shooting

Posted: Oct 02, 2017 1:50 AM CDTUpdated: Oct 02, 2017 4:41 AM CDT

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

2 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any of their identities.

More than 100 people were injured.

Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

  Congressional candidates speak in Rochester

    Congressional candidates speak in Rochester

    Several candidates for Minnesota's First Congressional District came to Rochester for a meet and greet event. The group Indivisible Rochester invited all District One Candidates to the event at Peace United Church of Christ.  Johnny Akzam, Dan Feehan, Regina Mustafa, Rich Wright, and Vicki Jensen, all Democrats, attended.  

    It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles. 

    More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster. The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.

