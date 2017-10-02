The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in concert shooting

Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launch

Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launch

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91

Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

Trump to promote tax plan in address to manufacturers group

Trump to promote tax plan in address to manufacturers group

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday _ the first full term of the Trump presidency, and topping the agenda is a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and a fight over partisan electoral maps.

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday _ the first full term of the Trump presidency, and topping the agenda is a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and a fight over partisan electoral maps.

Colorado is banning gummy bears and other edible marijuana products in the shape of people, animals and fruit this month, hoping to decrease the likelihood of small children mistaking them for a favorite treat.

Colorado is banning gummy bears and other edible marijuana products in the shape of people, animals and fruit this month, hoping to decrease the likelihood of small children mistaking them for a favorite treat.

Colorado: No edible pot shaped as people, animals or fruit

Colorado: No edible pot shaped as people, animals or fruit

A unique case before Massachusetts' highest court is challenging the practice of ordering people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation.

A unique case before Massachusetts' highest court is challenging the practice of ordering people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation.

If addiction is a disease, should relapse mean jail time?

If addiction is a disease, should relapse mean jail time?

A federal judge has denied an effort by drug makers to block Maryland's first-in-the-nation law against pharmaceutical price gouging.

A federal judge has denied an effort by drug makers to block Maryland's first-in-the-nation law against pharmaceutical price gouging.

Judge: Maryland can act against drug price-gouging, for now

Judge: Maryland can act against drug price-gouging, for now

Nevada state prisons official says O.J. Simpson, former football legend, released from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery.

Nevada state prisons official says O.J. Simpson, former football legend, released from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery.

OJ Simpson freed; parole official says he'll live in Vegas

OJ Simpson freed; parole official says he'll live in Vegas

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills 20, wounds more than 100

Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills 20, wounds more than 100

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.

A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.

The Latest: Parole official: Simpson will live in Vegas area

The Latest: Parole official: Simpson will live in Vegas area

Presidents Cup lives up to name as Trump arrives; will be 1st sitting president to hand out the trophy.

Presidents Cup lives up to name as Trump arrives; will be 1st sitting president to hand out the trophy.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to release its final report on the sinking of a cargo ship two years ago that killed all 33 aboard.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to release its final report on the sinking of a cargo ship two years ago that killed all 33 aboard.

Posted: Oct 02, 2017 1:50 AM CDTUpdated: Oct 02, 2017 4:41 AM CDT

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

2 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any of their identities.

More than 100 people were injured.

Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.