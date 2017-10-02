Twins wrap up regular season with 5-1 defeat of Detroit

Backed by Bartolo Colon's great start and Jason Castro's three-RBI game, the Minnesota Twins ended the 2017 regular season with a win and a series victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Joe Mauer gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as he drove in Brian Dozier with a RBI double to center field.

In the top of the third, the Tigers scored their lone run as Alex Presley hit a solo home run to right field to make it a 1-1 game.

Following that home run, the Twins scored four unanswered runs, three of which were driven in by Castro.

Castro gave the Twins the lead in the bottom of the fourth as he drove in Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton with a single off the end of the bat into left field, making the score 3-1.

Then in the sixth, Castro hit a solo home run to make it a 4-1 game, and Chris Gimenez followed with a solo home run of his own to make it a 5-1 game.

Colon went 6.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits, while walking one and striking out four. The start gave Colon his fourth win as a Twin.

Also, Miguel Sano had three at-bats in his second game since coming off of the disabled list.

Up next for the Twins, the Wild Card game in New York. The Twins will be sending Ervin Santana (16-8) to the mound at Yankee Stadium at

7:00 to face Luis Severino (14-6).

Player of the Series

Jason Castro is the "Player of the Series" for the final series of the year. He went 1-3 in his start Saturday and then on Sunday was 2-3 with three runs batted in and a solo home run.