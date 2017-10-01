Congressional candidates speak in Rochester

Several candidates for Minnesota's First Congressional District came to Rochester for a meet and greet event.

The group Indivisible Rochester invited all District One Candidates to the event at Peace United Church of Christ.

Johnny Akzam, Dan Feehan, Regina Mustafa, Rich Wright, and Vicki Jensen, all Democrats, attended.

They each introduced themselves and then the group split into informal conversations with attendees.

"There's so many candidates and so many of them are well qualified and it's very hard to narrow down the field," said Melissa Amundsen, one of the group's leaders. "But that's an important part of the political process is as time goes on to know who you're going to support. They all have fundraising goals and they need to get started on that early."

Indivisible group leaders say the group is in opposition to President Trump's agenda, but that the group is nonpartisan and invites candidates of all political parties to its events.