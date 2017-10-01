Fredricka the snapping turtle turns 50

Fredricka, the 50-year-old snapping turtle at her birthday party on Sunday.

It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle.

Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families.

Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles.

Fredricka's original owners, Sandy and Bob Lorenz, also came to the party. The retired kindergarten teacher first got the turtle as a class pet, not realizing she was a snapping turtle. About ten years ago she and her husband gave Fredricka to Quarry Hill.

"We come and see her occasionally, every other year maybe and we've had some pictures of her, but she's really grown large," said Sandy. "And amazing, I didn't think of her as being fifty years old."

The party had turtle sundaes to eat. Quarry Hill also accepted donations to build a new habitat for Fredricka.