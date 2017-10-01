Rochester's Bounce Day puts students, professionals in mock crisis scenarios

More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster.

The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.

One of Sunday's scenarios was a school bus accident. With several actors portraying injured passengers, it was up to the participants to bring the victims to a mock hospital and treat their "wounds."

Among those taking part for the first time was Red Wing High School student Rachel Peterson, who played a member of the medical team.

"When the patients first came in, it was like a lot of, like, me feeling nervous that I was going to mess something up, and that I was undereducated for it," said Peterson. "But once I got used to it, it was really fun to like, get going and knowing that I can do it, like I know that I can. I think it's important to take part in this just because of what's been happening recently in the world. We have so many things that happened that people aren't always necessarily prepared to help with. But we want want to help. And we want to be able to help other people be able to bounce back from this tragedy."

Bounce Day 2017 was made possible thanks to the following community partners: Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota, Gamehaven Council - Boy Scouts of America, Kiwanis Club of Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Department of Environmental Resources, Olmsted County Public Health Disaster Response Advisory Group, The Rochester Amateur Radio Club, The Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, and Zumbro Valley Medical Society.

For more information, visit www.bounceday.org.