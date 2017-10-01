Rochester's Bounce Day puts students, professionals in mock cris - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester's Bounce Day puts students, professionals in mock crisis scenarios

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster.

The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.

One of Sunday's scenarios was a school bus accident. With several actors portraying injured passengers, it was up to the participants to bring the victims to a mock hospital and treat their "wounds."

Among those taking part for the first time was Red Wing High School student Rachel Peterson, who played a member of the medical team.

"When the patients first came in, it was like a lot of, like, me feeling nervous that I was going to mess something up, and that I was undereducated for it," said Peterson. "But once I got used to it, it was really fun to like, get going and knowing that I can do it, like I know that I can. I think it's important to take part in this just because of what's been happening recently in the world. We have so many things that happened that people aren't always necessarily prepared to help with. But we want want to help. And we want to be able to help other people be able to bounce back from this tragedy."

Bounce Day 2017 was made possible thanks to the following community partners: Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota, Gamehaven Council - Boy Scouts of America, Kiwanis Club of Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Department of Environmental Resources, Olmsted County Public Health Disaster Response Advisory Group, The Rochester Amateur Radio Club, The Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, and Zumbro Valley Medical Society.

For more information, visit www.bounceday.org.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Fredricka the snapping turtle turns 50

    Fredricka the snapping turtle turns 50

    Fredricka, the 50-year-old snapping turtle at her birthday party on Sunday.Fredricka, the 50-year-old snapping turtle at her birthday party on Sunday.

    It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles. 

    More >>

    It was a birthday "shell-a-bration" for one special snapping turtle. Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrated the 50th birthday of its snapping turtle, Fredricka, Sunday afternoon with a special for program for families. Kids got to get up close and pet Fredricka's shell and learn more about snapping turtles. 

    More >>

  • Rochester's Bounce Day puts students, professionals in mock crisis scenarios

    Rochester's Bounce Day puts students, professionals in mock crisis scenarios

    More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster. The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.

    More >>

    More than 300 people in Rochester worked together Sunday to "bounce back" from disaster. The annual Bounce Day took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gamehaven Boy Scout Reservation. It was a chance for high schoolers, medical and nurse practitioner students, community professionals, and military members to work together to handle a mock crisis.

    More >>

  • Kenyan Dominic Ondoro wins 3rd consecutive Twin Cities Marathon

    Kenyan Dominic Ondoro wins 3rd consecutive Twin Cities Marathon

    Kenyan Dominic Ondoro has won the Twin Cities Marathon for the third consecutive time. The 29-year-old Ondoro finished the race Sunday in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds. He fell short of the course record of 2:08:51 he set last year. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Ondoro joins fellow Kenyan Andrew Musuva as the only other man to win three consecutive Twin Cities Marathons. Musuva was a three-peat champion from 1997-99. Another Kenyan, Elisha Barno, finished second for the thir...More >>
    Kenyan Dominic Ondoro has won the Twin Cities Marathon for the third consecutive time. The 29-year-old Ondoro finished the race Sunday in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds. He fell short of the course record of 2:08:51 he set last year. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Ondoro joins fellow Kenyan Andrew Musuva as the only other man to win three consecutive Twin Cities Marathons. Musuva was a three-peat champion from 1997-99. Another Kenyan, Elisha Barno, finished second for the thir...More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former assistant principal pleads guilty to child porn

    Former assistant principal pleads guilty to child porn

    A former middle school principal in Bemidji has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Brandon Bjerknes used social media to convince dozens of girls to send him sexually explicit photos by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Authorities say Bjerknes tried reaching out to dozens of minors, some as young as 12.

    More >>

    A former middle school principal in Bemidji has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Brandon Bjerknes used social media to convince dozens of girls to send him sexually explicit photos by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Authorities say Bjerknes tried reaching out to dozens of minors, some as young as 12.

    More >>

  • Minneapolis man doused woman with gas, set on fire

    Minneapolis man doused woman with gas, set on fire

    A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital. 

    More >>

    A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital. 

    More >>

  • Southeast Minnesota city to build new $1.8M grandstand

    Southeast Minnesota city to build new $1.8M grandstand

    Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. The Mankato Free Press reports the original grandstand at Tink Larson Field in Waseca was built in 1938. It burned down in a suspected arson in April 2016. Flooding last fall delayed the project's construction. City Engineer Mark Duchene says construction will start once the building plan is complete. 

    More >>

    Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. The Mankato Free Press reports the original grandstand at Tink Larson Field in Waseca was built in 1938. It burned down in a suspected arson in April 2016. Flooding last fall delayed the project's construction. City Engineer Mark Duchene says construction will start once the building plan is complete. 

    More >>

  • Albert Lea citizens, Save Our Hospital's message to Mayo Clinic: "Give our hospital back"

    Albert Lea citizens, Save Our Hospital's message to Mayo Clinic: "Give our hospital back"

    Albert Lea citizens and members of save our hospital rallied against  Mayo Clinic's decision to consolidate services from Albert Lea to Austin Saturday afternoon. The protest demonstrated lost trust in Mayo Clinic. Members of Save Our Hospital have been negotiating for 3 months with Mayo Clinic to delay if not stop its decision to transition ICU and Neonatal services from Albert lea to Austin.

    More >>

    Albert Lea citizens and members of save our hospital rallied against  Mayo Clinic's decision to consolidate services from Albert Lea to Austin Saturday afternoon. The protest demonstrated lost trust in Mayo Clinic. Members of Save Our Hospital have been negotiating for 3 months with Mayo Clinic to delay if not stop its decision to transition ICU and Neonatal services from Albert lea to Austin.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Bus considered total loss due to fire on Highway 63

    UPDATE: Bus considered total loss due to fire on Highway 63

    Bus riders are evacuated after the bus catches on fire. It happened around noon, Friday on Highway 63 South near the Rochester International Airport exit. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

    More >>

    Bus riders are evacuated after the bus catches on fire. It happened around noon, Friday on Highway 63 South near the Rochester International Airport exit. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

    More >>

  • Three arrested after cocaine, marijuana, and heroin found at NW Rochester home

    Three arrested after cocaine, marijuana, and heroin found at NW Rochester home

    Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.  

    More >>

    Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.  

    More >>

  • Late night vandals ruin community garden

    Late night vandals ruin community garden

    Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.

    More >>

    Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.

    More >>

  • Police say Iowa mom left 4 kids alone as she flew to Germany

    Police say Iowa mom left 4 kids alone as she flew to Germany

    Police say they've arrested a suburban Des Moines mom who left her four children home alone so she could take a trip to Europe.More >>
    Police say they've arrested a suburban Des Moines mom who left her four children home alone so she could take a trip to Europe.More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.