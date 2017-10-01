Kenyan Dominic Ondoro wins 3rd consecutive Twin Cities Marathon

Kenyan Dominic Ondoro has won the Twin Cities Marathon for the third consecutive time.

The 29-year-old Ondoro finished the race Sunday in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 53 seconds. He fell short of the course record of 2:08:51 he set last year.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Ondoro joins fellow Kenyan Andrew Musuva as the only other man to win three consecutive Twin Cities Marathons. Musuva was a three-peat champion from 1997-99.

Another Kenyan, Elisha Barno, finished second for the third straight year at 2:12:10. Nelson Oyugi was third at 2:14:33.

Kenyan Jane Kibii was top women's finisher for the second year in a row at 2:30:25. Kibii finished a minute, 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Hellen Jepkugrat of Kenya. Serkalem Abrha was third at 2:32:35.