Southeast Minnesota city to build new $1.8M grandstand

A former middle school principal in Bemidji has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors say Brandon Bjerknes used social media to convince dozens of girls to send him sexually explicit photos by posing as a 14-year-old boy on Facebook and Snapchat. Authorities say Bjerknes tried reaching out to dozens of minors, some as young as 12.More >>
Construction of a new grandstand at a field in southeastern Minnesota is expected to begin in early October. The Mankato Free Press reports the original grandstand at Tink Larson Field in Waseca was built in 1938. It burned down in a suspected arson in April 2016. Flooding last fall delayed the project's construction. City Engineer Mark Duchene says construction will start once the building plan is complete.More >>
Ten Spanish-speaking officers from the St. Paul Police Department are going to Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The officers volunteered after the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday asked for help from Spanish-speaking officers from the around the country. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the officers are leaving this weekend.More >>
A Minneapolis man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he doused his girlfriend's bed with gas while she slept then set it on fire. Thirty-two-year-old Wyndale Fayson was charged Friday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Vanessa Danielson was sleeping early Thursday when she woke up on fire. She ran outside and a neighbor put out the flames with a blanket. She later died at a hospital.More >>
Albert Lea citizens and members of save our hospital rallied against Mayo Clinic's decision to consolidate services from Albert Lea to Austin Saturday afternoon. The protest demonstrated lost trust in Mayo Clinic. Members of Save Our Hospital have been negotiating for 3 months with Mayo Clinic to delay if not stop its decision to transition ICU and Neonatal services from Albert lea to Austin.More >>
Saddle up, partner! There's a new place for horse lovers to visit in Minnesota. Leashes and Leads opened their new "Equine Park" today in Byron. The new facility is located next to the Leashes & Leads pet boarding and dog training center on 14th St. NW. The $2.5 million dollar project can house up to 28 horses and features a 125x250 foot arena. Long-term boarding is available for horse owners, but space is limited. Pasture boarding will be available next spri...More >>
President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.More >>
Bus riders are evacuated after the bus catches on fire. It happened around noon, Friday on Highway 63 South near the Rochester International Airport exit. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.More >>
Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea expected to begin the transition of its I.C.U. to the Austin campus this weekend, as protesters hope to once again get Mayo to save their hospital.More >>
U.S Secretary of Education Betsy Devos recognized eight Minnesota schools including Rochester's Washington Elementary as schools whose academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.More >>
Bus riders are evacuated after the bus catches on fire. It happened around noon, Friday on Highway 63 South near the Rochester International Airport exit. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.More >>
Saddle up, partner! There's a new place for horse lovers to visit in Minnesota. Leashes and Leads opened their new "Equine Park" today in Byron. The new facility is located next to the Leashes & Leads pet boarding and dog training center on 14th St. NW. The $2.5 million dollar project can house up to 28 horses and features a 125x250 foot arena. Long-term boarding is available for horse owners, but space is limited. Pasture boarding will be available next spri...More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.More >>
