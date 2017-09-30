St. Paul police officers going to Puerto Rico to help

Ten Spanish-speaking officers from the St. Paul Police Department are going to Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The officers volunteered after the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday asked for help from Spanish-speaking officers from the around the country. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the officers are leaving this weekend.

Acting Cmdr. Pamela Barragan says she and her fellow officers don't know where they'll be staying once they arrive so they're packing light and bringing only what they can carry themselves.

Members from the Minnesota National Guard and Air National Guard are already in Puerto Rico.