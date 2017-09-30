Albert Lea citizens and Save Our Hospital's message to Mayo Clinic: "Give our hospital back"

Albert Lea citizens and members of save our hospital rallied against Mayo Clinic's decision to consolidate services from Albert Lea to Austin Saturday afternoon.

The protest demonstrated lost trust in Mayo Clinic. Members of Save Our Hospital have been negotiating for 3 months with Mayo Clinic to delay if not stop its decision to transition ICU and Neonatal services from Albert lea to Austin.

Not too long ago Freeborn County agreed to hire a healthcare consultant to look at the viability of an acute care hospital in Albert Lea.

They say they've exhausted all their options at this point to save the hospital, their message to Mayo Clinic is: 'Give our hospital back.'

The rally against Mayo's decision aimed to protect the most vulnerable and very sick, and the focus was on the importance of rural healthcare.

"Our mission is a full service, acute care hospital in Albert Lea Minnesota. Our mission is changing now," said Save Our Hospital Co-chair Brad Arends.

On a bench in Central Park was a list of towns and areas, and how far it would take each of them to get to Mayo Health System in Austin.

"We are also very concerned about the transportation times when you move a hospital out of a community of this size, and the impact that that'll have on our elderly, our very sick, our mothers and our expected children," said Save Our Hospital Co-chair Mariah Lynne.

Tension was evident between the community and Mayo Clinic Health System. The community's frustration was also evident. "We want to call to attention what's going on here in Albert Lea, and to say that we are committed. The fight's not over," said Arends.

The Intensive Care Unit is expected to move from Albert Lea to Austin next month.

"We've gotten to the point where we've exhausted all of our options with Mayo to this point, and that's where you see us looking down other avenues, researching other things that can be done to the benefit of our community," said Lynne.

Mayo's decision affects 55,000 people, and with that many people's healthcare on the line, they're deciding to break away from Mayo.

"We know there are other health systems that can run it profitably, and recruit staff for our hospital here in Albert Lea," said Arends.

The next step is to try and make an acute care facility happen - without Mayo.