Horse lovers welcome new Leashes & Leads Equine Park in Byron

One of 28 horses that can be boarded in the new facility.

Saddle up, partner! There's a new place for horse lovers to visit in Minnesota.

Leashes and Leads opened their new "Equine Park" today in Byron. The new facility is located next to the Leashes & Leads pet boarding and dog training center on 14th St. NW.

The $2.5 million dollar project can house up to 28 horses and features a 125x250 foot arena. Long-term boarding is available for horse owners, but space is limited. Pasture boarding will be available next spring so more people can board their horses on the property.

Riding lessons will be available for people of all ages and levels at the new Equine Park. There will be individual lessons and groups lessons for interested parties.

The new 125x250 ft. arena can hold events like weddings, birthday parties, and clinics.

There's an open house Friday and Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening. Visitors can take a pony ride, watch horse demonstrations, tour the arena, and meet the trainers.

"There's nothing like this in upper Midwest where you have a facility of this caliber. You've got an equine community with it and it's climate controlled which means it'll be warm to ride all winter, which is great for Minnesota. The stalls have individual turnouts, each horse has their own turnout, and it's climate controlled too," said arena manager Courtney Mohler.

The horse stalls are 12x12 with an attached run that 12x36 ft. That way horses can be with other horses but can choose when to go back inside.

The Leashes and Leads owners have been planning the Equine Park for years and have some exciting plans for the future.

"They had a dream of having a facility that's combined with an equine community. The plan that's in the works is that there's going to be houses for sale for people to live in an equine community [named Montgomery Meadows], and there's gonna be three miles of horse trails and horses to ride on the trails." The houses will be located directly behind the new facility, making it easier for owners to make several pit stops to visit their horses.



Tours are happening Saturday at Montgomery Meadows so people can see where the houses will go and what they'll look like. According to Mohler, some lots are already on hold.

Those who choose to buy a home can start building in the spring.

Mohler said working with the owners of Leashes & Leads has been a privilege since they care so much about animals. "The owners have done such a great job of planning and preparing this. It's such a great place for families, to be able to do this is a privilege. The owners really care about people and horses."

For more information on the Leashes & Leads Equine Park, click here.

If you're interested in the Montgomery Meadows Equine Housing Community, click here.