Bus catches on fire on Highway 63

Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea expected to begin the transition of its I.C.U. to the Austin campus this weekend, as protesters hope to once again get Mayo to save their hospital.More >>
U.S Secretary of Education Betsy Devos recognized eight Minnesota schools including Rochester's Washington Elementary as schools whose academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.More >>
A yoga class in Owatonna is giving new meaning to "Downward Facing Dog." Sollid Yoga Studio offered a dog yoga class on its front lawn Wednesday evening as a fundraiser for the Steele County Humane Society. People and their four-legged friends could join the class for a donation to the Humane Society. The owner of the studio says she and the other instructors are all dog lovers. "We'll try to do some downward facing dogs and up dogs with...More >>
Having dyslexia can be a roadblock for many trying to get through school.More >>
On September 30, 1969, Waters Instruments, Inc. opened its new plant in Rochester with a cable cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon. In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Minnesota governor Harold LeVander is shown cutting the cable while Waters Instruments Vice President Tom Burton and Rochester mayor Dewey Day hold the cable. While this may have been a new plant, the company had a history in Rochester dating back to 1904 when it manufactured cameras ...More >>
Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers. The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
About a dozen homes in West Concord were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas main break. According to police on the scene, emergency crews were called in around 10 a.m. after a construction crew in the area hit a natural gas line. The break happened near the intersection of Irvin and 5th street NW. As a precaution, homes within a two block radius were evacuated. No one needed medical treatment.More >>
“Car shoppers should always be fully informed before making a purchase,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.More >>
Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.More >>
A Rochester barbeque joint is saying goodbye after nearly four decades. Roscoe's Barbeque, located on 4th St. SE, announced it'll close its doors for good this November. "It's bittersweet. We'd like to continue to do this until we die, but I want some time before I die to do something else," said owner Steve Ross. The iconic orange building has been serving customers for the past 37 years from April until November.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Hayfield Community School Principal Grant Klennert and Assistant Principal John Howe agreed to spend last night on the roof after students in Hayfield met a fundraising goal to assist kids affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Rochester Beacon Academy is a public charter school for sixth-12th grades that focuses on students with special needs.More >>
