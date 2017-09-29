Mayo Clinic Health System expected to begin ICU transition to Au - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic Health System expected to begin ICU transition to Austin this weekend, protests planned

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea expected to begin the transition of its I.C.U. to the Austin campus this weekend, as protesters hope to once again get Mayo to save their hospital.

The "Save Our Hospital" group has planned another rally for Saturday afternoon. The event will take place at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Albert Lea's Central Park.

The group argued the most vulnerable and sick will not have access to intensive care with this move, which has been scheduled to start October 1.

A number of state and local officials have asked Mayo for a delay in the transition, but that is not expected to happen. 

