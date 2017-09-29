Rochester's Washington Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

U.S Secretary of Education Betsy Devos recognized eight Minnesota schools including Rochester's Washington Elementary as schools whose academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.More >>
U.S Secretary of Education Betsy Devos recognized eight Minnesota schools including Rochester's Washington Elementary as schools whose academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.More >>
A yoga class in Owatonna is giving new meaning to "Downward Facing Dog." Sollid Yoga Studio offered a dog yoga class on its front lawn Wednesday evening as a fundraiser for the Steele County Humane Society. People and their four-legged friends could join the class for a donation to the Humane Society. The owner of the studio says she and the other instructors are all dog lovers. "We'll try to do some downward facing dogs and up dogs with...More >>
A yoga class in Owatonna is giving new meaning to "Downward Facing Dog." Sollid Yoga Studio offered a dog yoga class on its front lawn Wednesday evening as a fundraiser for the Steele County Humane Society. People and their four-legged friends could join the class for a donation to the Humane Society. The owner of the studio says she and the other instructors are all dog lovers. "We'll try to do some downward facing dogs and up dogs with...More >>
Having dyslexia can be a roadblock for many trying to get through school.More >>
Having dyslexia can be a roadblock for many trying to get through school.More >>
On September 30, 1969, Waters Instruments, Inc. opened its new plant in Rochester with a cable cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon. In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Minnesota governor Harold LeVander is shown cutting the cable while Waters Instruments Vice President Tom Burton and Rochester mayor Dewey Day hold the cable. While this may have been a new plant, the company had a history in Rochester dating back to 1904 when it manufactured cameras ...More >>
On September 30, 1969, Waters Instruments, Inc. opened its new plant in Rochester with a cable cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon. In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Minnesota governor Harold LeVander is shown cutting the cable while Waters Instruments Vice President Tom Burton and Rochester mayor Dewey Day hold the cable. While this may have been a new plant, the company had a history in Rochester dating back to 1904 when it manufactured cameras ...More >>
Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers. The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices.More >>
Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers. The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
About a dozen homes in West Concord were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas main break. According to police on the scene, emergency crews were called in around 10 a.m. after a construction crew in the area hit a natural gas line. The break happened near the intersection of Irvin and 5th street NW. As a precaution, homes within a two block radius were evacuated. No one needed medical treatment.More >>
About a dozen homes in West Concord were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas main break. According to police on the scene, emergency crews were called in around 10 a.m. after a construction crew in the area hit a natural gas line. The break happened near the intersection of Irvin and 5th street NW. As a precaution, homes within a two block radius were evacuated. No one needed medical treatment.More >>
“Car shoppers should always be fully informed before making a purchase,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.More >>
“Car shoppers should always be fully informed before making a purchase,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.More >>
Texas Roadhouse in Rochester joins more than 500 locations around the country on Wednesday to raise money for hurricane victims From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 100 percent of profits from every Texas Roadhouse restaurant will be donated to the American Red Cross and other organizations to benefit victims of Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida.More >>
Texas Roadhouse in Rochester joins more than 500 locations around the country on Wednesday to raise money for hurricane victims From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 100 percent of profits from every Texas Roadhouse restaurant will be donated to the American Red Cross and other organizations to benefit victims of Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida.More >>
Healthcare professionals from around the country and the world are in Rochester this week to talk about transforming the face of health care. Wednesday was the first day of Mayo Clinic's annual "Transform Conference" at the Mayo Civic Center. The goal of the conference is to think about how to change the experience of health for people. Participants focus not so much on things like health insurance and administrative aspects, but more about the human experienc...More >>
Healthcare professionals from around the country and the world are in Rochester this week to talk about transforming the face of health care. Wednesday was the first day of Mayo Clinic's annual "Transform Conference" at the Mayo Civic Center. The goal of the conference is to think about how to change the experience of health for people. Participants focus not so much on things like health insurance and administrative aspects, but more about the human experienc...More >>
Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.More >>
Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility. But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism. For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth. Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.More >>
A Rochester barbeque joint is saying goodbye after nearly four decades. Roscoe's Barbeque, located on 4th St. SE, announced it'll close its doors for good this November. "It's bittersweet. We'd like to continue to do this until we die, but I want some time before I die to do something else," said owner Steve Ross. The iconic orange building has been serving customers for the past 37 years from April until November.More >>
A Rochester barbeque joint is saying goodbye after nearly four decades. Roscoe's Barbeque, located on 4th St. SE, announced it'll close its doors for good this November. "It's bittersweet. We'd like to continue to do this until we die, but I want some time before I die to do something else," said owner Steve Ross. The iconic orange building has been serving customers for the past 37 years from April until November.More >>
It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Rochester Beacon Academy is a public charter school for sixth-12th grades that focuses on students with special needs.More >>
Rochester Beacon Academy is a public charter school for sixth-12th grades that focuses on students with special needs.More >>
Ron Vasek had reported Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened.More >>
Ron Vasek had reported Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened.More >>