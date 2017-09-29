Rochester's Washington Elementary recognized as a National Blue - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester's Washington Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Washington Elementary school has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2017.

U.S Secretary of Education Betsy Devos recognized eight Minnesota schools including Rochester's Washington Elementary as schools whose academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. 

Secretary Devos praised these school for being quote "visionaries, innovators, and leaders"

