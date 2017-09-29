Hayfield principals sleep on roof after students meet goal for Hurricane Harvey relief

Two area principals are waking up on their school's roof Friday morning.

Hayfield Community School Principal Grant Klennert and Assistant Principal John Howe agreed to spend last night on the roof after students in Hayfield met a fundraising goal to assist kids affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Students met the $800 challenge, and also packed tons of boxes with school supplies and clothing.

The donation made its way down to Victoria West High School in Victoria, Texas.

A teacher from that school said it was like Christmas Day for the students, most of which were directly impacted by Harvey's wrath.