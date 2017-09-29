Twins lose second in a row Thursday, drop series to Cleveland

For the second night in a row the Minnesota Twins were unable to score Thursday until the ninth inning as they lost to Cleveland 5-2.

The win gave the Indians 100 on the season.

Home runs were the difference in this game started by Ervin Santana but they all came after he left the game.

Santana tossed five innings, allowing no runs on four hits with only one strikeout, and gave way to Trevor Hildenberger (L, 3-3) in the sixth inning.

In the sixth, Hildenberger gave up the first runs of the game on a two-run home run by Jason Kipnis, scoring Francisco Lindor to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

Then in the seventh, this time with Alan Busenitz on the mound, Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez hit a two-run home run to make it a 4-0 game.

Then in the eighth with Nik Turley pitching, Jay Bruce hit a solo home run to make it a 5-0 game.

Meanwhile, the Twins were shut out through eight innings by Carlos Carrasco (W, 18-6) who tossed 8.1 scoreless innings, striking out 14 Twins while allowing only six hits and one walk.

The Twins scored once Carrasco would leave the game as Mitch Garver hit a two-run triple to score Max Kepler and Chris Gimenez, but that was all the Twins could muster as they lost 5-2.

The Twins are back at home for the final time of the 2017 regular season, as Kyle Gibson (12-10) takes the mound against Matthew Boyd (6-10) of the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 at Target Field.

Player of the Series

Brian Dozier is the "Player of the Series" for this three-game set against the Indians. Dozier went 3-5 in game one driving in three runs with a three-run go-ahead home run gave the Twins the win in Tuesday's 8-6 victory.