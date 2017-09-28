Late night vandals ruin community garden

Growing crops can be a great way to teach kids the value of responsibility.

But sometimes there are things out of their control, there's no way to plan for vandalism.

For seventh grader Andrew Sonnabend, his garden was where he went after school to make something out of the earth.

Now he's not able to reap the fruits of his labor.

He say's about two days ago he walked into his garden after school and he found his watermelons and cantaloupes smashed to bits.

At first he thought it was deer but the garden is gated and then he saw footprints in the dirt he didn't recognize.

There are around a dozen plots in the Cimarron Neighborhood Community Garden but Andrew says only his was damaged.

He just hopes the people that did it take responsibility for their actions.

"Next year I'll get a lock for it but I never knew it would happen," he said. "It would be nice if people would step up, don't do bad things like that in the community. I mean it's a community garden, I'd rather have you steal it than smash it and waste it."

He said he was just about to harvest his melons this week.

Luckily he was able to salvage some before they were destroyed.

All his other crop came out, unscathed.