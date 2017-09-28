Settlement reached in coercion claim against Crookston Bishop Hoeppner

A man who said a priest abused him 46 years ago has reached a settlement with the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston, according to the man's attorney.

Ron Vasek reported Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened.

Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona.

“Ron suffered in silence and shame. He brought this lawsuit against the Bishop to reveal the truth: that the Bishop used his powers to conceal clergy abuse and protect priests instead of survivors,” said Vasek's attorney Jeff Anderson.

As part of the settlement, Vasek received a copy of the letter the Bishop allegedly coerced him into signing in 2015 retracting his statement that he had been abused.

Anderson said the letter states, "I, Ron Vasek, regarding a trip I was on when I was 16 years old, and on which a priest of the Diocese of Crookston was also participating, clearly and freely state that I have no desire to nor do I make any accusation of sexual impropriety by the priest toward me."

A release from Anderson's office reports Vasek also brought negligence and nuisance claims against the Diocese of Crookston regarding the abuse, which were not a part of the settlement and remain active.