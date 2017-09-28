Rochester Beacon Academy celebrates new facility

A Rochester school has found a new home after its enrollment doubled in its first two years of operation.

Rochester Beacon Academy is a public charter school for sixth-12th grades that focuses on students with special needs.

It hosted an open house Thursday night at its new location, the former Minnesota School of Business building in northwest Rochester.

It had been operating in the Congregational Church on Skyline Drive since it opened in 2015.

That first year, the school had 67 students. Now, it has 130.

"It gives us the ability to really explore different programming that our kids need, whereas before, when we were so cramped, we just weren't able to do that," said Kari Weiss, the school's Executive Director. "So, this gives us a lot of upside, and hopefully, it continues as we grow in the future."

The school has a 10-year lease for the first floor of the building.

