Longtime attraction for Rochester BBQ lovers plans to close its doors

A Rochester barbeque joint is saying goodbye after nearly four decades.

Roscoe's Barbeque, located on 4th St. SE, announced it'll close its doors for good this November.

"It's bittersweet. We'd like to continue to do this until we die, but I want some time before I die to do something else," said owner Steve Ross.

The iconic orange building has been serving customers for the past 37 years from April until November.

"It's kind of an institution here," said customer Dan Hoisington.

"Not only do I appreciate the owners and what they've given to the community, I appreciate the quality of the food," said Dennis Davey, another business regular.



"Growing up in Rochester, Roscoe's was the place to go. We would bike from our house, come and get sandwiches, and share a tub of root beer. That was kind of our family tradition," added Jay Adkins.

The owners of Roscoe's Barbeque, Steve and Barbara Ross, mentioned the physical requirements of the job as a reason they're closing the doors.

The thing they'll miss the most isn't the food, but the workers. "All the people that have worked for us, that Barbara has been able to mentor... that's been the most rewarding part of the whole time." Since they don't have children of their own, the high school and college aged people they've hired became like their children.

Even though the brick and mortar store is closing, the owners will still sell Roscoe's products online. They'll also continue their catering service year-round.