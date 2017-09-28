Longtime attraction for Rochester BBQ lovers plans to close its doors

Rochester Beacon Academy is a public charter school for sixth-12th grades that focuses on students with special needs.More >>
A Rochester barbeque joint is saying goodbye after nearly four decades. Roscoe's Barbeque, located on 4th St. SE, announced it'll close its doors for good this November. "It's bittersweet. We'd like to continue to do this until we die, but I want some time before I die to do something else," said owner Steve Ross. The iconic orange building has been serving customers for the past 37 years from April until November.More >>
Rochester native and former NHL player Shjon Podein joined doctors, scientists, coaches and other officials for Mayo Clinic's Ice Hockey Summit III: Action on Concussion. The event, which runs Thursday through Friday at Phillips Hall inside the Siebens Building, is a chance for experts and retired athletes to discuss the latest on concussions.More >>
Mayo Clinic has donated $250,000 to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and earthquake victims in Mexico. Mayo Clinic announced Thursday it donated the money to Americares, an international disaster relief and global health organization.More >>
Rochester's SEMVA gallery has reopened in a new location after shutting down in December of 2015. They had to leave their previous location near Peace Plaza because the rent was too expensive.More >>
Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers. The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices.More >>
Having dyslexia can be a roadblock for many trying to get through school.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
A Rochester man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman is now charged with first-degree manslaughter after her baby passed away. Chaz Moore, 20, appeared in court Wednesday morning on the new charge, said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.More >>
Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
“Car shoppers should always be fully informed before making a purchase,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.More >>
