Mayo Clinic donates $250,000 to help disaster victims in Puerto Rico, Mexico

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic has donated $250,000 to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and earthquake victims in Mexico.

Mayo Clinic announced Thursday it donated the money to Americares, an international disaster relief and global health organization.

Maria made landfall as a hurricane in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maria killed 16 people in Puerto Rico and as of Wednesday, about 97 percent of its 3.4 million residents were without power, CNN reports. Moody's Analytics estimates that Puerto Rico suffered $45 billion to $95 billion in damage.

Before Maria struck Puerto Rico, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Central Mexico on Sept. 19, killing more than 300 people and injuring thousands. CNN reports that crews continue to look for victims trapped in the rubble

Mayo Clinic says in a news release that it has connections with both Puerto Rico and Mexico. In Puerto Rico, Mayo "has sustained collaboration with the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine." And in Mexico City, the health care institution Médica Sur is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

“Our thoughts are with our colleagues who have personal and professional connections in areas hit by these profound natural disasters,” says Dr. John Noseworthy, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. “Mayo Clinic has a long history of responding to humanitarian needs in times of tragedy – it’s an important part of our values. I am continually impressed and humbled by the outpouring of support offered by so many of our staff.”

Mayo Clinic also recently donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross to help Harvey victims in Texas, and another $500,000 to help with disaster relief in Florida in the wake of Irma.

