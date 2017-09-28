Mayo Clinic Health System pediatric nurses administer flu shots at elementary schools in Mower County.

It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
A Rochester man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman is now charged with first-degree manslaughter after her baby passed away. Chaz Moore, 20, appeared in court Wednesday morning on the new charge, said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.More >>
Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers. The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices.More >>
Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
“Car shoppers should always be fully informed before making a purchase,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.More >>
