SEMVA Gallery reopens in Rochester

Rochester's SEMVA gallery has reopened in a new location after shutting down in December of 2015.

They had to leave their previous location near Peace Plaza because the rent was too expensive.

Since then, the Art Director has been looking for a new place to call home and she found it on the 300 block of South Broadway.

SEMVA operates as a co-op. That means all the artists share ownership.

All the artists contribute to the costs associated with the gallery and volunteer their time-- there are no employees.

They got the new space on the 300 block of South Broadway on September 1st.

In just three weeks they were able to get everything constructed in time for last Saturday's soft opening.

"Everybody wants to show their work off. Every one of us just truly enjoy our own work. It's opened the doors for many other people. Students show off their work here." said Gene Wolf an artist at the gallery.

Wolf has put in over 100 hours of work helping to construct SEMVA's new gallery.

There are over a thousand pieces up for sale.

About 65 artists are involved.

There is a huge variety of work ranging from abstracts, to nature and stills.

The grand opening party will be held October 6th, from 7-10 p.m.

