Throwback Thursday: cutting cable to celebrate a growing Rochester

On September 30, 1969, Waters Instruments, Inc. opened its new plant in Rochester with a cable cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon.

In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Minnesota governor Harold LeVander is shown cutting the cable while Waters Instruments Vice President Tom Burton and Rochester mayor Dewey Day hold the cable.

While this may have been a new plant, the company had a history in Rochester dating back to 1904 when it manufactured cameras as the Conley Company.

It would later produce phonographs, and in 1940 become the Waters Conley Company.

It soon expanded its manufacturing into other areas, like medical, military, and scientific equipment, and eventually assumed the name Waters Instruments.

