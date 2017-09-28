Throwback Thursday: cutting cable to celebrate a growing Rochest - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: cutting cable to celebrate a growing Rochester

Posted:
(KTTC) -

On September 30, 1969, Waters Instruments, Inc. opened its new plant in Rochester with a cable cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon. 

In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Minnesota governor Harold LeVander is shown cutting the cable while Waters Instruments Vice President Tom Burton and Rochester mayor Dewey Day hold the cable. 

While this may have been a new plant, the company had a history in Rochester dating back to 1904 when it manufactured cameras as the Conley Company.

It would later produce phonographs, and in 1940 become the Waters Conley Company.

 It soon expanded its manufacturing into other areas, like medical, military, and scientific equipment, and eventually assumed the name Waters Instruments.
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Victim identified day after fatal Houston Co. crash

    UPDATE: Victim identified day after fatal Houston Co. crash

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.  

    More >>

    It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.  

    More >>

  • Throwback Thursday: cutting cable to celebrate a growing Rochester

    Throwback Thursday: cutting cable to celebrate a growing Rochester

    On September 30, 1969, Waters Instruments, Inc. opened its new plant in Rochester with a cable cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon.  In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Minnesota governor Harold LeVander is shown cutting the cable while Waters Instruments Vice President Tom Burton and Rochester mayor Dewey Day hold the cable.  While this may have been a new plant, the company had a history in Rochester dating back to 1904 when it manufactured cameras ...More >>
    On September 30, 1969, Waters Instruments, Inc. opened its new plant in Rochester with a cable cutting ceremony in lieu of a ribbon.  In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Minnesota governor Harold LeVander is shown cutting the cable while Waters Instruments Vice President Tom Burton and Rochester mayor Dewey Day hold the cable.  While this may have been a new plant, the company had a history in Rochester dating back to 1904 when it manufactured cameras ...More >>

  • Minnesota lawmakers seek relief for dairy farmers

    Minnesota lawmakers seek relief for dairy farmers

    Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers. The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices. 

    More >>

    Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers. The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.