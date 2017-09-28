Minnesota lawmakers seek relief for dairy farmers

Minnesota U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken along with other Minnesota lawmakers are coming together to fight for dairy farmers.

The group of six is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide relief for dairy farmers hit hard by low milk prices. The declining prices have brought incomes down.

Sen. Klobuchar and Franken along with Minnesota Representatives Collin Peterson (DFL), Tim Walz (DFL), Rick Nolan (DFL), and Tom Emmer (R) have written a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to get farmers more relief.

In the letter they are asking for milk to be an eligible commodity in the Federal Crop Insurance program. They are also asking the Risk Management Agency to develop more insurance products for dairy farmers.

The group is arguing that Congress didn't intend on livestock products like milk to be excluded from livestock insurance policies.