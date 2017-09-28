Twins are playoff bound!

The Twins would lose to the Indians 4-2 but thanks to Nicky Delmonico and the Chicago White Sox, the Twins are heading to the 2017 MLB playoffs.

In Cleveland, the Twins were unable to get anything going offensively as Danny Salazar, Mike Clevinger (W, 12-5) Andrew Miller and Joe Smith shut out the Twins through the first eight innings.

Meanwhile, the Indians scored one in the first on Edwin Encarnacion's single, one in the fourth on a bases loaded hit by pitch, one in the fifth on a throwing error, and then one in the sixth on Yan Gomes solo home run.

The Twins were able to score two off of Indians closer Cody Allen in the ninth inning, as Jorge Polanco took in deep for a two-run shot but that would be all in their 4-2 loss.

Meanwhile in Chicago, The Angels and White Sox went to extra innings, tied at 4-4. The Angels would strike out for the final two outs in the top of the tenth, to send it to the bottom half of the inning. In the bottom half, Avisail Garcia would lead off the inning with a double, then rookie outfielder Nicky Delmonico would hit his ninth home run of the year, a two-run home run to right field to give the White Sox the win and by defeating the Angels, give their division rival a Wild Card spot.

By clinching a spot in the Wild Card game, the Twins became the first team in Major League history to lose 100+ games in a season and then the following year go to the playoffs, as last season they had a league worst record of 59-103.

As of now, the New York Yankees will be the Twins foe in the Wild Card game on October 3rd in the Bronx, but that isn't decided just yet as the Yankees stand two games behind of the Red Sox for the AL East division crown with four games to play.

As for the Twins, they have one more game at Progressive Field on Thursday as they play at 11:10 with Ervin Santana (16-8) against Carlos Carrasco (17-6).