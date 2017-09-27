Dyslexic filmmakers gather in Rochester to share their stories

Having dyslexia can be a roadblock for many trying to get through school.

"I graduated at the bottom of my class," Mark Brecke, a John Marshall alum and one of the directors, said. "Out of 504 students, my rank was 504."

"As a kid, I had a lot of difficulty learning to read," Tamara Rosenfeld, the other director, said. "I was memorizing things thinking that i was reading but i was actually just memorizing them."

But for those two directors, it wasn't enough to deter them to follow through with their ambitions.

Brecke went undiagnosed for 20 years.

He says the help he received from the reading center was eye opening.

"I asked her, do I have dyslexia and she was like, 'Hasn't anyone ever told you?'," Brecke said.

They both said the diagnosis is the most important part.

After that, they say you can start playing to your strengths.

"One part of being dyslexic is being able to think outside the box," Rosenfeld said. "Dyslexia has really allowed me to direct and to imagine the bigger picture."

Having the learning disorder makes many aspects of life harder, but they say it helps you learn to push through.

"You have to be persistent, that's the one thing I would say," Brecke said. "With or without dyslexia, you cannot take no for an answer and you have to be your own best advocate."

Through sharing their stories, they instilled new hope in some of the younger ones in the crowd working through their dyslexia.

"I like knowing that if they were able to get that done, I'm able to do it too," Luca Presa, who has dyslexia, said.