Yoga studio holds "dog yoga" class

A yoga class in Owatonna is giving new meaning to "Downward Facing Dog."

Sollid Yoga Studio offered a dog yoga class on its front lawn Wednesday evening as a fundraiser for the Steele County Humane Society.

People and their four-legged friends could join the class for a donation to the Humane Society.

The owner of the studio says she and the other instructors are all dog lovers.

"We'll try to do some downward facing dogs and up dogs with our dogs to see if we can get them involved," said Katie Sollid, owner of Sollid Yoga Studio. "Probably get some kisses while we're trying to do yoga. It will be really fun."

This is the first time the studio has held a dog yoga class, but they say they'd love to do it again.