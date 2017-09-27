Transform Conference seeks to change health experiences - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Transform Conference seeks to change health experiences

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Healthcare professionals from around the country and the world are in Rochester this week to talk about transforming the face of health care.

Wednesday was the first day of Mayo Clinic's annual "Transform Conference" at the Mayo Civic Center. 

The goal of the conference is to think about how to change the experience of health for people. 

Participants focus not so much on things like health insurance and administrative aspects, but more about the human experience of becoming healthy and enjoying health. 

"For example, a mother with diabetes might not think about health as being perfect numbers for blood sugar and blood pressure, but really thinks about health as being able to be that perfect mother if you will, being able to take care of children, meet the needs of the family and if she works, being able to do a good job at work as well," said Dr. Douglas Wood, Director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Innovation. 

The Transform Conference runs through this Friday morning. This is the tenth year that Mayo has hosted it.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Yoga studio holds "dog yoga" class

    Yoga studio holds "dog yoga" class

    A yoga class in Owatonna is giving new meaning to "Downward Facing Dog."  Sollid Yoga Studio offered a dog yoga class on its front lawn Wednesday evening as a fundraiser for the Steele County Humane Society.  People and their four-legged friends could join the class for a donation to the Humane Society.  The owner of the studio says she and the other instructors are all dog lovers.  "We'll try to do some downward facing dogs and up dogs with...More >>
    A yoga class in Owatonna is giving new meaning to "Downward Facing Dog."  Sollid Yoga Studio offered a dog yoga class on its front lawn Wednesday evening as a fundraiser for the Steele County Humane Society.  People and their four-legged friends could join the class for a donation to the Humane Society.  The owner of the studio says she and the other instructors are all dog lovers.  "We'll try to do some downward facing dogs and up dogs with...More >>

  • Transform Conference seeks to change health experiences

    Transform Conference seeks to change health experiences

    Healthcare professionals from around the country and the world are in Rochester this week to talk about transforming the face of health care. Wednesday was the first day of Mayo Clinic's annual "Transform Conference" at the Mayo Civic Center.  The goal of the conference is to think about how to change the experience of health for people.  Participants focus not so much on things like health insurance and administrative aspects, but more about the human experienc...More >>
    Healthcare professionals from around the country and the world are in Rochester this week to talk about transforming the face of health care. Wednesday was the first day of Mayo Clinic's annual "Transform Conference" at the Mayo Civic Center.  The goal of the conference is to think about how to change the experience of health for people.  Participants focus not so much on things like health insurance and administrative aspects, but more about the human experienc...More >>

  • Accident on Highway 76 near Houston kills man

    Accident on Highway 76 near Houston kills man

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.  

    More >>

    It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.