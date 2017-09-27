Transform Conference seeks to change health experiences

Healthcare professionals from around the country and the world are in Rochester this week to talk about transforming the face of health care.

Wednesday was the first day of Mayo Clinic's annual "Transform Conference" at the Mayo Civic Center.

The goal of the conference is to think about how to change the experience of health for people.

Participants focus not so much on things like health insurance and administrative aspects, but more about the human experience of becoming healthy and enjoying health.

"For example, a mother with diabetes might not think about health as being perfect numbers for blood sugar and blood pressure, but really thinks about health as being able to be that perfect mother if you will, being able to take care of children, meet the needs of the family and if she works, being able to do a good job at work as well," said Dr. Douglas Wood, Director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Innovation.

The Transform Conference runs through this Friday morning. This is the tenth year that Mayo has hosted it.