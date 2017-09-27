Accident on Highway 76 near Houston kills man

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 76 near Houston.

It happened in Money Creek Township around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Astro Van was pulling two gravity boxes on Highway 76 southbound when a Subaru Forester rear-ended it.

MSP's accident report indicated the driver of the Forester was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

That driver's name has not been released, but MSP reports he is 39 years old.

MSP said the driver of the van is Richard Daniel Torgeson, 56.



