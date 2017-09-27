Texas Roadhouse donating all profits Wednesday to help hurricane victims

Texas Roadhouse in Rochester joins more than 500 locations around the country on Wednesday to raise money for hurricane victims

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 100 percent of profits from every Texas Roadhouse restaurant will be donated to the American Red Cross and other organizations to benefit victims of Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida.

Debris in those areas will take months to clean up and many residents there are still living in tents and trailers. So they can still use all the help they can get.

"Texas Roadhouse is all about doing it right or don't do it at all," said Ashley Saari, store marketer of the Texas Roadhouse in Rochester. "So we're going to pair together. One store can affect it by donating maybe a couple thousand dollars. But all together, with all 500 locations in the country, we all get together and donate a lot of money, a lot of our time, and all of our staff are continuously calling, 'How can we help out?'"

The Texas Roadhouse location in Rochester is at 3350 55th St. NW, near the Walmart.

