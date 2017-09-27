Texas Roadhouse donating all profits Wednesday to help hurricane victims

Texas Roadhouse in Rochester joins more than 500 locations around the country on Wednesday to raise money for hurricane victims From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 100 percent of profits from every Texas Roadhouse restaurant will be donated to the American Red Cross and other organizations to benefit victims of Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida.More >>
“Car shoppers should always be fully informed before making a purchase,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.More >>
A Rochester man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman is now charged with first-degree manslaughter after her baby passed away. Chaz Moore, 20, appeared in court Wednesday morning on the new charge, said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.More >>
About a dozen homes in West Concord were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas main break. According to police on the scene, emergency crews were called in around 10 a.m. after a construction crew in the area hit a natural gas line. The break happened near the intersection of Irvin and 5th street NW. As a precaution, homes within a two block radius were evacuated. No one needed medical treatment.More >>
Three drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester. Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.More >>
Rochester Police said a motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an SUV Tuesday night. It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at the intersection of 40th Street Northeast.More >>
Crews from Rochester Public Utilities are back in Minnesota after spending nearly two weeks in Florida helping restore power after Hurricane Irma. They first worked in Kissimmee, then Lake Worth, mostly dealing with downed power lines that trucks couldn't reach.More >>
Patients from the emergency department were 44 percent less likely to receive a prescription that exceeded a three-day supply.More >>
It was the kick-off to IBM's Employee Charitable Contribution Campaign.More >>
The Iowa Lottery says the Social Security numbers of nearly 3,000 Iowa Lottery winners were inadvertently posted to a website this month.More >>
A Goodhue man is behind bars after allegedly following a Rochester woman and forcing her off the road. Rochester Police say the 21-year-old woman reported the matter to them around 3 p.m. Monday at the Government Center.More >>
