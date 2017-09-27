BBB warns consumers about flood-damaged cars

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota issued a warning for prospective car buyers Wednesday.

It is urging buyers to be on the lookout for flood-damaged cars from areas struck by hurricanes, where cars could have experienced flooding.

“Car shoppers should always be fully informed before making a purchase,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.

BBB said these cars should have a salvage title that deem they're a total loss and have been restored.

While these cars may be much cheaper than their counterparts that did not experience flooding, insurers might not cover salvaged cars.

BBB said the best way to find out is to look up the vehicle history and track where the car has been or if the title has been flagged.

BBB suggests that people shopping for cars check the dashboard for functional gauges, as well as examine the car for signs of mud, rust, or water damage.