Rochester man accused of assaulting pregnant woman charged with manslaughter

A Rochester man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman is now charged with first-degree manslaughter after her baby passed away.

Chaz Moore, 20, appeared in court Wednesday morning on the new charge, said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. The judge also doubled Moore's bail to $200,000 with conditions or $400,000 without.

Rochester Police said Moore pushed his pregnant ex-girlfriend to the floor on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 21.

After seeing blood coming down her leg, the victim drove herself to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, where doctors had to perform an emergency C-section. But the premature baby passed away Sunday night.

In addition to first-degree manslaughter, Moore is also charged with several other felonies and misdemeanors. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4.