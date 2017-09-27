West Concord gas leak leads to evacuations - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

West Concord gas leak leads to evacuations

Posted:
WEST CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) -

About a dozen homes in West Concord were evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas main break.

According to police on the scene, emergency crews were called in around 10 a.m. after a construction crew in the area hit a natural gas line.

The break happened near the intersection of Irvin and 5th street NW.

As a precaution, homes within a two block radius were evacuated.

No one needed medical treatment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.