UPDATE: NW Rochester home broken into hours after people were arrested, police say

UPDATE: Hours after three alleged drug dealers were arrested in Northwest Rochester, the house was broken into.

Rochester Police said, after they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW on Tuesday, Sept. 26, somebody broke into the house and stole several things. Police said the burglary happened between noon on Sept. 26 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Police said the burglar stole three TV's, a laptop, a jar of change, $500 in cash, an iPad and a 2014 Nissan four door. The burglar was able to get inside by breaking out one of the windows.

If you have any helpful information, contact Rochester Police.

______________________________________________________________________

Three alleged drug dealers are behind bars after a search warrant was executed in Rochester.

Police say they searched a home at 2427 24th St. NW Tuesday morning as part of a drug investigation.

Inside, authorities found 80 grams of cocaine, more than 700 grams of marijuana, heroin, prescription pills, and a handgun.

They arrested 32-year-old Kyle Peterson, 27-year-old Jennifer Nou and 28-year-old Christoper Watson, all of Rochester.

The three face various drug charges.

Peterson faces a charge for ineligible firearm possession as well.

